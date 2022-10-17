Ukraine’s state weapons concern announces suicide drone project

Photo: Ukroboronprom

In response to Russia’s strikes with Iranian Shahed-136 suicide drones on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and Mykolaiv, Ukraine’s state weapons concern Ukroboronprom announced it is nearing completion of Ukraine’s own loitering munition.

Writing on Facebook, it gave scant details: that the drones will have a range of 1000 km and carry 75 kg of explosives.

The concern noted that, despite little publicity, it is working 24/7 since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February and its results are employed in battle.