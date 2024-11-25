Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Le Monde: Secret discussions on sending troops to Ukraine resume in Europe

Currently, there is no official authorization to deploy regular troops or private military companies to Ukraine. However, proposals have been “on the table for several months.”
byOlena Mukhina
25/11/2024
2 minute read
Italian Air Force with Storm Shadow missiles.
A Typhoon B IPA2 of the Italian Air Force with Storm Shadow missiles. Credit: Aeronautica Militare
Le Monde: Secret discussions on sending troops to Ukraine resume in Europe

As the war in Ukraine enters a new phase of escalation, discussions on the deployment of Western troops and private military companies to Ukraine have resumed, Le Monde reports, citing its sources.

According to the report, the renewed talks on sending Western forces to Ukraine coincide with increased deliveries of long-range weapons to Kyiv. On 17 November, Ukraine received permission to strike deep into Russian territory after US President Joe Biden gave the green light for Kyiv to use American-made ATACMS long-range missiles.

“These delicate discussions, most of which remain classified, have been revived in light of a potential US withdrawal of support for Kyiv following Donald Trump’s inauguration,” Le Monde reveals.

Previously, Trump expressed skepticism about the scale of US military support for Kyiv, suggesting that if re-elected, he would seek to limit or restructure this assistance.

The scenario of deploying troops to Ukraine has not been definitively shelved and has gained momentum in recent weeks, particularly after UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s visit to France on 11 November.

Telegraph: Starmer, Macron aim to push Biden for last-minute shift on Ukraine long-range missile policy ahead of Trump presidency

“Negotiations are underway between the UK and France on defense cooperation, specifically to create a solid core of European allies focused on Ukraine and broader European security,” said a British military source.

Additionally, Le Monde highlights a statement by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot. In an interview with the BBC in November, Barrot urged Western allies “not to set or declare red lines” in their support for Ukraine. Responding to a question about the possibility of sending French troops to the region, he stated: “We are not ruling out any options.”

Currently, there is no official authorization for the deployment of Western troops to Ukraine, but “proposals have been on the table for several months.”

One such proposal involves Défense Conseil International (DCI), the primary operator of France’s Ministry of Defense, which oversees export contracts for French arms.

“Composed of 80% former military personnel, DCI is prepared to continue training Ukrainian soldiers in Ukraine, as it already does in France and Poland. If necessary, it could also service French military equipment sent to Kyiv,” the article states.

These discussions have resumed following the increased supply of long-range weaponry to Ukraine.

“According to sources, Ukrainians would not be able to use this type of missile without some form of Western on-site support. British Storm Shadows and French Scalp missiles, for example, require programming before being installed on Ukraine’s Su-24 bombers,” explains the report.

In February and March of this year, French President Emmanuel Macron said he did not rule out the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine. During meetings with parliamentary parties, Macron stated that deploying European troops could be an option if Russian forces advanced toward Kyiv or Odesa.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts