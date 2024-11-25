Le Monde: Secret discussions on sending troops to Ukraine resume in Europe

As the war in Ukraine enters a new phase of escalation, discussions on the deployment of Western troops and private military companies to Ukraine have resumed, Le Monde reports, citing its sources.

According to the report, the renewed talks on sending Western forces to Ukraine coincide with increased deliveries of long-range weapons to Kyiv. On 17 November, Ukraine received permission to strike deep into Russian territory after US President Joe Biden gave the green light for Kyiv to use American-made ATACMS long-range missiles.

“These delicate discussions, most of which remain classified, have been revived in light of a potential US withdrawal of support for Kyiv following Donald Trump’s inauguration,” Le Monde reveals.

Previously, Trump expressed skepticism about the scale of US military support for Kyiv, suggesting that if re-elected, he would seek to limit or restructure this assistance.

The scenario of deploying troops to Ukraine has not been definitively shelved and has gained momentum in recent weeks, particularly after UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s visit to France on 11 November.

“Negotiations are underway between the UK and France on defense cooperation, specifically to create a solid core of European allies focused on Ukraine and broader European security,” said a British military source.

Additionally, Le Monde highlights a statement by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot. In an interview with the BBC in November, Barrot urged Western allies “not to set or declare red lines” in their support for Ukraine. Responding to a question about the possibility of sending French troops to the region, he stated: “We are not ruling out any options.”

Currently, there is no official authorization for the deployment of Western troops to Ukraine, but “proposals have been on the table for several months.”

One such proposal involves Défense Conseil International (DCI), the primary operator of France’s Ministry of Defense, which oversees export contracts for French arms.

“Composed of 80% former military personnel, DCI is prepared to continue training Ukrainian soldiers in Ukraine, as it already does in France and Poland. If necessary, it could also service French military equipment sent to Kyiv,” the article states.

These discussions have resumed following the increased supply of long-range weaponry to Ukraine.

“According to sources, Ukrainians would not be able to use this type of missile without some form of Western on-site support. British Storm Shadows and French Scalp missiles, for example, require programming before being installed on Ukraine’s Su-24 bombers,” explains the report.

In February and March of this year, French President Emmanuel Macron said he did not rule out the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine. During meetings with parliamentary parties, Macron stated that deploying European troops could be an option if Russian forces advanced toward Kyiv or Odesa.

