Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has criticized US President Joe Biden, arguing that it is necessary that the US would support Ukraine’s defense against potential renewed Russian aggression. While expressing gratitude for the US decision to permit Ukraine to use American munitions in strikes inside Russian territory, Zelenskyy highlighted the limitations imposed, particularly the restriction on using long-range ATACMS missiles.

“Is that sufficient? No. Why? Because I have given you the example of airfields from which Russia is permanently firing, in calm knowing that Ukraine will not fire back because it has no corresponding systems and no permissions,” Zelenskyy stated as cited by the Telegraph.

After weeks of mounting pressure, Biden authorized Ukraine to deploy American missiles such as HIMARS to strike across the border north of Kharkiv, where Russian forces have been regrouping. However, the US has withheld permission for Ukraine to use the more advanced ATACMS systems.

Zelenskyy pointed out the disparity in capabilities, noting that Russia continues to utilize artillery, long-range fire, and an arsenal of around 300 weapons systems, each carrying tens of thousands of missiles, to target Ukrainian civilians.

“So they have these weapons there, and they do not remove them because they know that Ukraine cannot target them with Western weaponry even if they fire against us,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

