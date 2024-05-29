Eng
Ukraine strikes Russian territory with Western arms, most recently against Krasnodar – AFP

Ukraine has used Western-supplied weapons to attack targets within Russia several times, according to AFP reports citing sources.
Maria Tril
29/05/2024
Ukraine's frontline.
Ukraine’s frontline. Credit: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy via Telegram
The Ukrainian military has used Western-supplied weapons several times to strike Russian territory, AFP reported on 28 May, citing sources.

“Ukraine’s army has used supplied weapons in an attack in the area of Krasnodar in southern Russia, though the target was unclear,” the agency said.

According to the outlet, Ukraine has used the US-made Patriot missile system, received from Germany, at least once to “take action” against Russian aircraft attacking Ukraine.

“Berlin and Washington then threatened to halt supplies if it happened again,” said in the statement.

AFP reports that “Ukraine is barred from using Western weapons against Russian aircraft over Russian territory and must wait until fired missiles reach Ukrainian airspace.”

The outlet adds that “Ukraine has long sought permission to strike military targets in Russia, and more Western politicians have recently called for allowing such strikes,” citing NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s 24 May proposal and the reported stance of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to The New York Times.

The report states that “the US has traditionally opposed using Western arms to hit Russia, fearing direct conflict,” while “the UK and France have allowed Ukraine to use supplied long-range missiles to strike Russian territory.”

It also mentions Russia’s warnings that “this would lead to further escalation,” including President Vladimir Putin’s 28 May caution about “serious consequences” if the West allowed Ukraine to use its weapons against Russia.

The Guardian reported on 28 May that French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz supported allowing Ukraine to strike Russia with Western weapons.

