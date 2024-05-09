Ukraine hits another oil depot in southwestern Russia (video)

The so-called Operational Headquarters of Russia’s Krasnodar Krai reported a drone attack on the territory of an oil depot in the village of Yurovka near Anapa last night. The assault caused a fire at the tank farm and several tanks were damaged with no casualties, it said.

“According to the [Unified Duty Dispatch Service] of Anapa, about 6 UAVs were suppressed [by electronic warfare equipment], but several crashed on the territory of the oil depot. As a result, a fire started, damaging several tanks,” Russia’s Krasnodar HQ wrote, claiming an incident instead of admitting direct hits.

Russian Telegram channels cite local residents who report that at least seven drones have crashed. Videos posted by these channels show the fire breaking out in two distinct areas of the oil depot. The Yurovka oil depot is one of those used to supply Russian troops in Ukraine with fuel and lubricants.

Ukrainian forces often target Russian fuel storage and processing facilities in order to disrupt Russia’s military logistics and undermine Russia’s oil product exports.

Ukrainian drones targeted another Russian oil depot in Krasnodar Krai, causing fireshttps://t.co/2UhVoj6D7Y

Source: Russian TG channels, Deepstatemap, Google Maps pic.twitter.com/fZbmj4C8fj — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 9, 2024

As of the time of writing this article, the Ukrainian special services have not commented on the attack.

Yesterday, an oil depot was targeted in occupied Luhansk, eastern Ukraine:

