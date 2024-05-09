Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine hits another oil depot in southwestern Russia (video)

Last night, a drone attack on an oil depot in Yurovka in southwestern Russia’s Krasnodar Krai resulted in fires.
byYuri Zoria
09/05/2024
1 minute read
Fire at Yurovka oil depot in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai on 9 May 2024. Collage: videos from Russia Telegram channels, Google Maps
Ukraine hits another oil depot in southwestern Russia (video)

The so-called Operational Headquarters of Russia’s Krasnodar Krai reported a drone attack on the territory of an oil depot in the village of Yurovka near Anapa last night. The assault caused a fire at the tank farm and several tanks were damaged with no casualties, it said.

According to the [Unified Duty Dispatch Service] of Anapa, about 6 UAVs were suppressed [by electronic warfare equipment], but several crashed on the territory of the oil depot. As a result, a fire started, damaging several tanks,” Russia’s Krasnodar HQ wrote, claiming an incident instead of admitting direct hits.

Russia’s Yurovka is located near occupied Crimea, some 300 km from the frontlines. Map: deepstatemap

Russian Telegram channels cite local residents who report that at least seven drones have crashed. Videos posted by these channels show the fire breaking out in two distinct areas of the oil depot. The Yurovka oil depot is one of those used to supply Russian troops in Ukraine with fuel and lubricants.

Russia’s Yurovka oil depot is located in Krasnodar Krai near the railway to occupied Crimea. Photo: Google Maps

Ukrainian forces often target Russian fuel storage and processing facilities in order to disrupt Russia’s military logistics and undermine Russia’s oil product exports.

As of the time of writing this article, the Ukrainian special services have not commented on the attack.

Yesterday, an oil depot was targeted in occupied Luhansk, eastern Ukraine:

Russian proxy reports ATACMS missile hit on Luhansk oil depot

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here