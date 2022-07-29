Dem. Rep. Elissa Slotkin of the House Armed Services Committee said there was bipartisan support in US House of Representatives for sending Ukraine long-range missiles, known as ATACMS, that can strike as far as more than 280 kilometers.
US House has bipartisan support to send ATACMS long-range missiles to Ukraine
Dem. Rep. Elissa Slotkin of the House Armed Services Committee said there was bipartisan support in US House of Representatives for sending Ukraine long-range missiles, known as ATACMS, that can strike as far as more than 280 kilometers.