“War is part of Russian culture,” Zelenskyy says, marking 1,000 days of Russia’s war against Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during his address to the parliament, said that responsibility for the war launched 1,000 days ago lies collectively with the Russians, not only Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, as they support armed aggression against Ukraine, according to UNIAN.

19 November marks the grim milestone of 1,000 days since Russia launched its all-out war against Ukraine. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights says that at least 12,162 civilians, including 659 children, have been killed since 24 February 2022. Additionally, at least 26,919 civilians have been injured during this time.

“Putin gave the order to start the war, and his circle organized its execution. However, Russian aggression is upheld by the actions and complicity of many Russians. Putin created the conditions for killing, but it is Russians—not just one madman in the Kremlin—who launch missiles and drones, assault our positions, torture our prisoners, and sustain the war machine,” Zelenskyy stated.

The president stressed that responsibility for this war must be collective, as what Russia does in Ukraine “cannot be excused solely by state repression or propaganda.”

“War is a part of Russian culture. Therefore, anyone from Russia who claims to reject Putin’s norms must take an unequivocal position on clear matters: Ukraine, Crimea, Donbas, the International Criminal Court warrant against Putin, and the tribunal against Russia for this war. Everything Russia has done over these 1,000 days cannot be erased with a simple phrase like ‘No to war,'” he added.

Earlier, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi issued a statement marking the 1,000th day of the Russo-Ukrainian War. He thanked Ukrainian defenders and those who are contributing to the destruction of Russian occupiers.

In the early hours of 19 November, Ukrainian defense forces struck a strategic Russian ammunition depot in Bryansk Oblast, causing multiple explosions and significant detonation.

This reportedly marked the first time in history that Ukraine’s Armed Forces used US-made ATACMS ballistic missiles to strike a military target inside Russia, following Biden’s approval.

