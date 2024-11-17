Eng
Zelenskyy neither confirms nor denies approval for strikes inside Russia with ATACMS, Storm Shadow

He responded to media reports about alleged Western permission for long-range strikes into Russia, saying such matters speak for themselves through actions, not words.
Late on 17 November, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has given an ambiguous response to media reports claiming Western allies have permitted Ukraine to conduct long-range strikes into Russian territory.

Despite Ukraine’s months-long appeals amid escalating Russian air attacks, Western nations continued to restrict the use of their long-range weapons like ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles to prevent Ukraine’s deep strikes inside Russia, reportedly to avoid further escalation. Lifting this restriction was one of key point’s of Zelelnskyy’s “victory plan.” Meanwhile, Berlin has been refusing to send Ukraine its Taurus missiles for months, despite Ukraine’s requests.

In his evening address to the nation, Zelenskyy addressed the publications regarding the alleged permission for Ukraine to use ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles for deep strikes into Russia.

“The plan to strengthen Ukraine is the Victory Plan that I presented to our partners. One of the main points is the long-range capability of our army. Today, many in the media are saying that we have received permission to take appropriate actions. But strikes are not delivered with words. Such things are not announced. The missiles will speak for themselves. They definitely will,” Zelenskyy said.

The New York Times reported earlier, citing unnamed US officials, that US President Joe Biden had approved Ukraine’s use of American long-range ATACMS missiles inside Russia. According to the publication’s sources, this decision was influenced by North Korean troops’ engagement in fighting in Kursk Oblast.

Le Figaro stated that France and the UK have also lifted their ban on the use of the Franco-British cruise missile Scalp/Storm Shadow within Russia.

