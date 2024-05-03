Over 100 Russian troops killed in ATACMS strike, footage shows

Over 100 Russian soldiers are believed to have been killed after footage appeared to show a training ground in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk Oblast being targeted with US-supplied long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), Newsweek reported.

A volunteer with GeoConfirmed, an OSINT X account that geolocates visual content from the Russia-Ukraine war, reportedly first shared a video of the attack. The source claimed the footage showed “a Ukrainian ATACMS strike, with 4 ATACMS, including one dud, hitting a Russian training area in Mozhnyakivka, Luhansk Oblast.”

The OSINTtechnical reported the clip showed Ukrainian forces conducting a strike on a Russian training ground with a trio of US-supplied M39 ATACMS tactical ballistic missiles.

“At least one ATACMS directly hit a group of over 100 Russian soldiers, showering them with hundreds of M74 APAM bomblets,” the OSINTtechnical reported, sharing an image of a cluster of soldiers gathered in the area before the strikes.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), an independent US-based think tank, reported that Geolocated footage published on 1 May indicates that Ukrainian forces struck a Russian training ground southwest of Mozhnyakivka, likely with four ATACMS, and reportedly killed 116 Russian personnel.

Ukraine’s military said in an update on 2 May that Russia’s forces lost 1,030 soldiers over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 470,870.

Russia's estimated losses on day 799 of its full-blown war against Ukraine, as per Ukraine's General Staff pic.twitter.com/0hDdxwQbUs — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 2, 2024

