Over 100 Russian troops killed in ATACMS strike, footage shows

More than 100 Russian soldiers were reportedly killed in a Ukrainian ATACMS missile strike on a training ground in Luhansk Oblast, according to footage and analysis.
byMaria Tril
03/05/2024
1 minute read
ATACMS stoke Russian position
Screenshot from the video showing the ATACMS stoke Russian position in Luhansk Oblast.
Over 100 Russian soldiers are believed to have been killed after footage appeared to show a training ground in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk Oblast being targeted with US-supplied long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), Newsweek reported.

A volunteer with GeoConfirmed, an OSINT X account that geolocates visual content from the Russia-Ukraine war, reportedly first shared a video of the attack. The source claimed the footage showed “a Ukrainian ATACMS strike, with 4 ATACMS, including one dud, hitting a Russian training area in Mozhnyakivka, Luhansk Oblast.”

The OSINTtechnical reported the clip showed Ukrainian forces conducting a strike on a Russian training ground with a trio of US-supplied M39 ATACMS tactical ballistic missiles.

“At least one ATACMS directly hit a group of over 100 Russian soldiers, showering them with hundreds of M74 APAM bomblets,” the OSINTtechnical reported, sharing an image of a cluster of soldiers gathered in the area before the strikes.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), an independent US-based think tank, reported that Geolocated footage published on 1 May indicates that Ukrainian forces struck a Russian training ground southwest of Mozhnyakivka, likely with four ATACMS, and reportedly killed 116 Russian personnel.

Ukraine’s military said in an update on 2 May that Russia’s forces lost 1,030 soldiers over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 470,870.

