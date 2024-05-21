Top Latvia diplomat’s half marathon effort nets €14,000 for Ukraine combat drones

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže has raised over €14,000 to purchase drones for Ukraine’s military through an unusual fundraising campaign – running a half marathon.

The extensive use of drones in the Russo-Ukrainian war has reshaped modern warfare, with drones surveilling battlefields, guiding artillery, destroying targets, and becoming critical weapons for both sides.

Braže announced on 21 May morning that she had already collected €13,500 through public donations for her “drones for Ukraine” drive, with the amount continuing to grow. After her X/Twitter post, the total exceeded €14,000.

“We have now raised €13,500 for drones for Ukraine! I am beyond grateful to all who supported us. Will appreciate further donations,” the minister wrote, calling for more contributions.

The funds were raised on the Ziedot crowdfunding platform in cooperation with the Ukrainian Embassy in Latvia. The fundraising page provided details on the initiative’s goal – procuring unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) like reconnaissance and attack drones to aid Ukrainian forces battling the Russian invasion.

Ukraine.ua reported on X/Twitter that on 20 May, Latvia’s Foreign Minister Baiba Braže ran 21 kilometers in the Riga Marathon, raising €12,000 for drones for Ukraine. This was Braže’s first time running such a distance, symbolized by her race number 815, representing the days since Russia’s full-scale war began. She was joined by Latvian Foreign Ministry employees and diplomats, showing Latvia’s support for Ukraine.

