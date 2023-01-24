Finnish President Niinistö arrives in Kyiv to discuss delivery of Leopard tanks

Finnish President Sauli Väinämö Niinistö on the visit to Borodyanka and Bucha/ Source: a screenshot from the Finnish broadcaster Yle

European Pravda reports, referencing the Telegram channel of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Finnish broadcaster Yle, that Finnish President Sauli Niinistö has arrived in Kyiv. President Zelenskyy announced Telegram by posting a video of his meeting with his Finnish counterpart.

“I welcome President of Finland Sauli Niinistö to Ukraine. Ukraine appreciates the support of Finland and the Finnish people. Thank you for this visit!” President Zelenskyy wrote.

According to the Finnish broadcaster Yle, the visit of President Niinistö was kept secret for security reasons. As noted, these gatherings pose a primary security threat to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose administration Russia is still attempting to depose.

In the afternoon meeting between Niinistö and Zelenskyy, the two presidents discussed Finland’s military and political assistance to Ukraine. According to Niinisto, the question of supplying Ukraine with tanks remains open.

“Outside of NATO, we are the only country with Leopards. We also have a long border with Russia, which must be taken into consideration,” Niinistö stated during the press conference.

According to Niinistö, there are a variety of roles in assisting Ukraine, and Finland actively participates in this assistance. Finland has provided Ukraine with €600 million in military aid to date.

The previous day, the Finnish Foreign Minister stated that Finland has not yet decided whether or not it will join the coalition that plans to deliver Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

Finnish president arrived in Kyiv https://t.co/43DL6oo6Mo — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 24, 2023

In the morning, Sauli Niinistö visited the cities of Borodyanka and Bucha, devastated by Russian occupiers.

President Niinistö discussed the reconstruction and temporary housing Finland has already supplied to Ukraine in Borodyanka. He also mentioned that Sweden once provided Finland with housing.

“It brings back childhood memories. I resided on a street where the houses were referred to as Swedish because Sweden gave them to Finland following WWII,” Niinistö explained to the accompanying party.

Read also:

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: aid for Ukraine, Finland, tanks, Ukraine-Finland relations