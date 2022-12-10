Morocco to become first African country to provide military aid to Ukraine – media

At the request of the US, the Moroccan authorities have decided to transfer spare parts for T-72 tanks to Ukraine, becoming the first African country to provide military assistance to Kyiv, Ukrinform reports citing Le Journal de l’Afrique.

US diplomats reportedly managed to convince the official Morocco to transfer spare parts for T-72 tanks to Kyiv “in the greatest secrecy.” The Royal Moroccan Armed Forces have several dozen tanks of the T-72B/BK type, purchased in 1999-2001 from Belarus, the report said.

