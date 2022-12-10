Morocco to become first African country to provide military aid to Ukraine – media

US diplomats reportedly managed to convince the official Morocco to transfer spare parts for T-72 tanks to Kyiv “in the greatest secrecy.” The Royal Moroccan Armed Forces have several dozen tanks of the T-72B/BK type, purchased in 1999-2001 from Belarus, the report said.
