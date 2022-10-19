Greece starts BMP-1 tanks supply to Ukraine

Greek BMP-1 tank, source: Militarnyi

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, announced the beginning of the Greek BMP-1 tanks supply to Ukraine.

Kuleba stated this after negotiations with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, Nikos Dendias, during a joint press conference in Kyiv.

“We especially appreciate the weapons that Greece is transferring to Ukraine so that we can defend our land. And it is very important that the long-awaited shipment of BMP-1 armored infantry vehicles from Greece to Ukraine has already begun. They will soon arrive to our army and will instantly strengthen combat capability and defense capability of our country,” Kuleba said.

Earlier reportedly Ukraine will receive 100 tanks from Greece and Slovakia that will be replenished by Germany according to the so-called “circular exchange” scheme when countries provide their Soviet-era tanks for Ukraine and received new replenishment from Germany.