Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russian explanations for Azeri plane crash were delusional, says Azerbaijan’s President

Aliev says Azerbaijan Airlines Flight JS-8432 was shot down from the ground near Russia’s Grozny.
byYuri Zoria
29/12/2024
2 minute read
azeri airliner shot down ground near russia's grozny azerbaijan's president says ilham aliyev president_musahibe_291224_2 has stated azal civilian aircraft crashed christmas suffered external damage while russian airspace news agency trend
Ilham Aliyev. Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Russian explanations for Azeri plane crash were delusional, says Azerbaijan’s President

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has stated that the AZAL civilian aircraft that crashed on Christmas suffered external damage while in Russian airspace near Grozny, news agency Trend reports.

On 25 December, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) Flight JS-8432, an Embraer aircraft traveling from Baku to Grozny, crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, approximately three kilometers from Aktau airport. Of the 67 people onboard, including 62 passengers and five crew members, 38 died, and 29 survived. Initial assessments suggest the plane was downed by a Russian surface-to-air missile near Grozny, although Russian news agencies initially attributed the crash to a bird strike.

In an interview with Azerbaijani television, Aliyev said:

“Unfortunately, during the first three days, we heard nothing from Russia but delusional versions,” Aliyev said, expressing confidence that the plane was likely not targeted intentionally.”

According to Trend, Aliyev explained that while final conclusions await black box analysis, initial findings show substantial evidence of external interference.

“The facts indicate that an Azerbaijani civilian aircraft sustained external damage in Russian territory, near Grozny, and essentially lost control. We also know our aircraft was rendered uncontrollable by electronic warfare systems. This was the first damage inflicted on the aircraft,” Aliyev said.

The President added that the tail section of the plane was severely damaged by fire opened from the ground.

The Report news agency reports that Aliyev also revealed that Russia’s ‘Carpet’ operation, which requires immediate landing or evacuation of all non-military and non-rescue aircraft from the declared area, was announced only after the AZAL aircraft had already sustained damage.

Following the incident, Aliyev ordered indefinite suspension of flights to seven Russian cities.

“Additionally, we suspended flights of Russian airlines from three Russian cities to Azerbaijan. In total, our air connections are now suspended with ten cities,” he stated.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!