Frontline report: German wooden AI drones just smoked Putin’s troops in Ukraine

Today, there is a lot of news from Ukraine.

Here, Ukrainian special forces received Germany’s cutting-edge loitering munitions powered with artificial intelligence for automatic targeting. Striking high-value targets deep behind enemy lines, the Russians are struggling to find an answer to the increasing number of high-tech Ukrainian strike drones appearing on the battlefield.

Recently, the Ukrainians received the first batch of the new German HF1 loitering drones, which they immediately used to devastating effect.

Combat footage from Belgorod Oblast reveals how the Ukrainians successfully utilized the new loitering drones to destroy Russian Pantsir-S1 and Buk-M3 radar systems, conducting the strikes at least 50 kilometers away from the front line.

This showcased the effectiveness of the new German-made loitering drone, capable of flying for about an hour with an operational loitering range of 45–50 kilometers, and up to 100 km when directed at a known target. Ukrainian special forces emphasized that this range allows strikes on Russian forces during staging, movement, or in rear positions where they are less alert.

Ukrainian forces can operate the HF1 drone manually, guiding it toward preset targets and relying on terminal guidance to bypass Russian electronic warfare in the final phase of flight. However, the HF1 drone is equipped with onboard AI that can autonomously detect, identify, and lock onto targets.

A standout feature of the HF1 is its wooden fuselage, which is made from plywood instead of plastic or composites. This radio-transparent material reduces radar visibility and acts as a heat insulator, lowering the drone’s infrared signature and making it harder for air defenses to detect and engage, whether by radar, heat-seeking missiles, or gun systems. Despite its unconventional construction, the wooden body has no negative impact on flight performance.

Helsing ships 6,000 HX2s

HF1 drones have also been used to eliminate key personnel, such as officers and commanders, evidenced by a strike on a vehicle at a Russian training ground, reportedly belonging to a unit commander.

Notably, Helsing, the company behind the HF1, has also announced the ongoing production of 6,000 HX2 strike drones, which Ukraine directly ordered. The HX2 is an upgraded variant of the HF1, offering over 100 kilometers of loitering range and an even longer direct strike range. Like its predecessor, it features an onboard AI system that can autonomously detect, re-identify, and engage targets without requiring a constant data link.

Integrated with advanced software, HX2 drones can operate in coordinated swarms, allowing a single operator to simultaneously target entire convoys or grouped targets. Designed for mass production at a lower cost than conventional systems, the HX2 helps fill a gap in ongoing shortages of military equipment.

Switchblades target Russian armor

Ukraine is also ramping up domestic production of the US-designed Switchblade 600 drones—a lighter-to-carry alternative to Javelin anti-tank missiles at half the cost. Like the HF1 and HX2, the Switchblade 600 is a loitering munition. However, it carries a Javelin anti-tank warhead, detonating above the target where the armor is weakest, making it highly effective against armored targets.

With a range of 40 to 80 kilometers and over 40 minutes of flight time, it has already proven its effectiveness by destroying advanced Russian armor, including Russian T-90M tanks and Terminator BMPs—the most modern armored vehicles in Russia’s arsenal. Expanding their use within infantry units will significantly boost Ukraine’s anti-tank and deep strike capabilities, even at the smallest tactical levels.

Overall, Ukraine has significantly bolstered its deep strike capabilities with the deployment of German-made HF1 loitering munitions, which have already proven effective against Russian air defenses and command vehicles deep behind the front lines.

With 6,000 advanced HX2 drones set to arrive in the near future—offering extended range, AI-driven swarm coordination, and strong resistance to electronic warfare—Ukrainians are positioned to escalate precision strikes on high-value Russian targets.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is increasing domestic production of the highly effective Switchblade 600, which provides infantry with the firepower of a Javelin anti-tank missile at a much greater range using a system that fits in their backpack. If effectively employed, these loitering munitions could seriously disrupt Russian logistics and planning and potentially play a critical role in dismantling the summer offensive before it begins.

