Ahead of its counteroffensive, Ukraine escalates precision strikes with HIMARS and Storm Shadow missiles on bases in occupied Ukraine. In Russian territories, Ukrainian kamikaze drones destroyed up to 20 fuel facilities in last month.

Day 458.

Ukraine launches precision missile strikes on Russian bases in occupied Ukraine

Ukrainians have intensified the frequency and strength of their precision strikes on Russian bases in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Previously, Ukrainians executed around ten strikes per week; now, they are conducting ten strikes per day.

The most devastating strikes have occurred in Mariupol. Today, local residents reported hearing numerous explosions near the airfield. The footage shows the activation of Russian air defense. According to unconfirmed reports, Russians managed to shoot down one out of four missiles.

This marks the second consecutive day of strikes. Yesterday, Ukrainians struck Mariupol with two Storm Shadow missiles. The targets were two facilities within the Azovstal industrial complex: one served as housing for hundreds of troops, and the other was used as an equipment warehouse.

Today, further information became available. Some Russian sources expressed dissatisfaction and criticism of the Russian command for its failure to adapt to the new realities of war. They disclosed that yesterday’s strike resulted in the deaths of 250 special operators and marines.

A week ago, it was reported that Ukrainians had killed over 200 troops in a similar strike on facilities near the airfield, a higher number than the initial Ukrainian estimates of 150.

The fact that these two consecutive strikes eliminated nearly 500 troops led many Russian analysts to believe that a significant number of local residents had been actively spying for an extended period of time, prompting urgent calls for increased counter-spying measures.

Another powerful Storm Shadow strike occurred in Berdiansk. The explosion was visible from villages more than 10 km away from the shore. Some sources reported that the target was the recreational center Khimiki, while others suggested the Azovkabel factory was the intended target. Both versions agree that Ukrainians were aiming at troop concentration areas.

Ukrainians also continue to utilize HIMARS. Over the last several days, Ukrainians conducted at least three HIMARS strikes on Russian military targets in and around Donetsk.

The most recent target was a former institute repurposed for military use by the Russians. The second strike targeted twin towers that housed anti-tank-guided missile systems, electronic warfare systems, and reconnaissance systems on their roofs. The third strike targeted a Russian air defense systems’ ammunition depot near Mospyne.

Additional sources reported that Ukrainian artillery crews are also striking towns and cities closer to the contact line. Some Ukrainian fighters reported that HIMARS rockets hit Russian targets in Nikoske, Melitopol, and Tokmak today.

Ukrainian kamikaze drones strike objects on Russian territories

Ukrainians are conducting smaller strikes outside Ukrainian borders. Since Ukrainians agreed not to use HIMARS and Storm Shadows on Russian territories, they are deploying various types of kamikaze drones for these strikes.

The first drone strike took place today in the Pskov Oblast. Two drones attempted to attack an oil pipeline near Erohino but missed and struck the regional administration building instead.

The second drone strike occurred in the Tver Oblast. Two drones aimed at the oil-pumping facility in Andreapol, one of the biggest industrial objects in the region, but only managed to hit a workshop instead of the oil facilities.

The third drone strike occurred in the Krasnodar Krai, where two drones unsuccessfully attempted to target a factory in the northeastern part of the city.

Editor’s Note The low success rate of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian facilities are conditioned by Ukraine’s lack of high-precision elevation maps that would allow the drones to better plot their low-elevation flights. Ukraine’s partners are withholding these maps from Ukraine: What Ukrainian drones need to finally reach Moscow

There were also three strikes in the Belgorod Oblast today. Ukrainians targeted a thermal power plant in Belgorod, a small gas pipeline, and the electric grid in Shchebekino. They also killed two officers who were traveling in a car near the border.

Overall, Ukrainians are currently focusing on areas with high concentrations of enemy forces. Their primary targets are the headquarters of the most trained and prepared Russian forces, including pilots, marines, and special operators. Simultaneously, Ukrainians are using drones to attack distant critical supply line facilities, particularly those related to fuel.

Despite drones not being as successful as Storm Shadow missiles, their cost-effectiveness and launch frequency have allowed Ukrainians to destroy up to 20 fuel-related facilities over the past month.

The continuation of this campaign ensures that Russians will face mounting problems with manpower and supplies, especially in the southern direction, where their supply lines and military facilities are highly vulnerable.

