Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Frontline report: Russian forces adapt mining tactics following Ukrainians’ minefield bypass discovery

The Russian army is employing a new mine-laying tactic to slow down the Ukrainian counteroffensive. Amid Ukrainian troops detecting sun-heated mines with thermal imaging drones, Russian forces plant remotely detonated mines underground.
byReporting from Ukraine
07/09/2023
4 minute read
Screenshot from the video
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

First of all, more information became available about the disastrous Russian counterattack on Robotyne.

As described in the previous report, in order to recapture extremely powerful fortifications south of Robotyne, Russians conducted a flank attack, but the moment they entered the village, Ukrainians also conducted a flank attack and pushed the Russians out.

Screenshot from the video

Today, some of the most prominent Russian analysts confirmed that Russian forces, indeed, had left the village.

However, they claimed that Russian forces left it not because of the Ukrainian counterattack but because Russians achieved their objective of cutting off supplies, so there was no point in staying in the village under constant fire.

The explanation does not make much sense because supply roads are not like cables – you cannot cut them and go away – you have to stay there and maintain fire control to prevent movement on the road.

So, Ukrainian forces south of the village spent several hours in operational encirclement, but once the Russians retreated, the ground communication was reinstalled.

That is why Ukrainians made another wave of attacks in the direction of Novoprokopivka.

Screenshot from the video

Ukrainians started preparing for this attack already four days ago when Russian sources circulated information about mechanized units being moved deeper into the bridgehead.

So far, Ukrainians have used tanks for fire support during storming operations, so the tanks usually operated several km away from the contact line in Robotyne.

Screenshot from the video

The fact that the tanks were seen west of Robotyne shows that Ukrainians are intensifying their offensive operations.

Screenshot from the video

Recently released combat footage shows how a Ukrainian soldier goes through the newly captured position.

Screenshot from the video

Interestingly, the outer trenches that Ukrainians entered first were almost empty and did not have any remnants of ammunition or bodies, while the other side of the trench network where Russians built their shelters had a lot of weapons and crates with ammunition.

Screenshot from the video

It looks like Ukrainians made a sudden attack, Russians failed to protect the outer edge of the trenches, and after they understood that they failed, they quickly fled.

The Ukrainian soldier also commented on the fact that more Russian clothes were lying on the ground than ammunition and confirmed that Russians failed to resist and ran away.

Screenshot from the video

Since Ukrainians in this particular direction are fighting in the lowlands and close to the first line of defense, they are encountering a lot of mines.

As mentioned previously, when it comes to the fields in the lowlands, Russians decided to mine them extensively instead of building fortifications there.

Screenshot from the video

Recently released footage from the contact line clearly demonstrates the density of minefields in this region. A Ukrainian soldier in the video found 12 anti-tank mines and 5 anti-personnel mines in a very small area near the road.

Screenshot from the video

Russians probably left the road empty on purpose because they had it under constant fire control and were ready to destroy the leading vehicle with artillery to cause everyone else to move around it through the minefield.

Such a tactic is very common, but as described previously, Ukrainians learned to detect such traps with drones with thermal cameras, which is why Russians started using another approach.

Frontline report: Ukrainians continue advancing in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, bypassing minefields

A Ukrainian soldier said that another trap that Russians are using is digging explosives into the road. As Ukrainians mostly operate in the fields, the roads here are not paved and can be easily mined as well. When Russians knew in advance that soon they would have to retreat, they dug in up to half a ton of napalm into the ground that detonated via a remote. So they monitor the area from drones, and when they see Ukrainian forces moving on the road, they detonate it.

Screenshot from the video

But not all areas are appropriate. In order to detonate the explosive at the right time, Russians need to know precisely where it is located.

Orienting in the fields and from a large distance is very difficult, so the area must be idiosyncratic. For example, the explosives are planted on intersections, near lone trees, or on empty grounds.

Ukrainian engineers are looking for potentially risky areas and try to detect and demine them in advance.

Overall, after Ukrainians repelled the Russian counterattack in Robotyne, they resumed their movement toward Novoprokopivka and are expected to start storming it very soon.

Screenshot from the video

Russian forces were seen reinforcing this region with their best tanks, namely T-90. Ukrainian drone operators are already working on destroying them and any other equipment entering the region.

Screenshot from the video

Ukrainian operators from the famous Madiar’s Birds Assault Drone Battalion even conducted the first documented attempt to shoot down Russian helicopters with a kamikaze drone.

Screenshot from the video

Even though this time, the drone missed the target, Russian analysts have already concluded that Ukrainian drones will become the deadliest enemy not only of Russian tanks and armored fighting vehicles but also of aviation.

Hopefully, we will see the next attempt very soon with the successful destruction of Russian assault helicopters.

In our daily frontline report, we pair up with the military blogger Reporting from Ukraine to keep you informed about what is happening on the battlefield in the Russo-Ukrainian war.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts
Staromaiorske
Read More

Frontline report: Russia suffers heavy losses in suicidal counterattacks on southern front

While Ukraine's Armed Forces were consolidating territorial gains on the southern front, Russian troops attempted a series of unsuccessful counterattacks on the Ukrainians near the recently liberated Staromairske and suffered heavy losses. Meanwhile, down south, in occupied Mariupol, Ukrainian partisans poisoned 20 Russian officers, and two of them died immediately.
byReporting from Ukraine