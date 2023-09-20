Lithuania to supply Ukraine with explosive charges, sea radars, anti-tank ammo

Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas unveiled Lithuania’s new military defense package for Ukraine, and met with newly appointed Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov on the sidelines of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on 19 September.

According to the Lithuanian Defense Ministry, the ministers discussed Lithuania’s support to Ukraine, currently amounting to about 500 million euros, and Ukraine’s essential future needs in countering Russian aggression.

The Ministry says Anušauskas presented Lithuania’s allies with the latest military assistance package for Ukraine, including detonation systems, maritime surveillance radars, and ammunition for Carl Gustaf anti-tank grenade launchers. Additionally, Leopard tanks intended for Ukraine will start undergoing repairs in Lithuania this month.

At the Ramstein format meeting, Anušauskas noted the importance of the emerging coalition on mine clearance in Ukraine.

“We are working on building a demining coalition. I encourage countries that have not yet made up their minds to join the coalition by contributing training, equipment, or financial contributions,” Minister Anušauskas said, underlining that Lithuania will continue to be consistent in its support of Ukraine until victory.

