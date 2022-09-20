Slovenia to supply 28 M-55S tanks to Ukraine

Germany agreed with Slovenia on the transfer of 28 M-55S tanks to Ukraine, Slovenian PM press service reported.

On Sept. 19, Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed on a “circular exchange” scheme: Slovenia will supply 28 M-55S tanks to Ukraine and Germany to provide 35 trucks and 5 automobile tanks to Slovenia in exchange.

M-55S is the modernization of the Soviet outdated T-55 tank.