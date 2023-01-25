US to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine – Biden

US to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine – Biden

US President Joe Biden announcing that the US will send 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine and will provide Ukrainian forces with the parts and training to sustain and operate them on the battlefield. Screenshot: CSPAN video 

On 25 January, US President Joe Biden announced plans to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine with spare parts and equipment to sustain them. Biden said:

“Today I am announcing that the United States will be sending 31 Abram tanks to Ukraine, the equivalent of one Ukrainian battalion. [Defense] Secretary Austin has recommended this step because it will enhance Ukraine’s capacity to defend its territory and achieve its strategic objectives.

The Abrams tanks are the most capable tanks in the world and they’re also extremely complex to operate and maintain. So we’re also giving Ukraine the parts and equipment necessary to effectively sustain these tanks on the battlefield.

We’ll begin to train the Ukrainian troops on these issues of sustainment logistics and maintenance as soon as possible. Delivering these tanks to the field is going to take time. Time that we’ll see and we’ll use to make sure the Ukrainians are fully prepared to integrate the Abrams tanks into their defenses.”

President Biden said that this announcement of the Abrams tank supplies was closely coordinated with the US allies and thanked German Chancellor Scholz for providing German Leopard 2 tanks and leading an effort to organize the European contribution of two tank battalions for Ukraine.

