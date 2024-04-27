Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukrainian forces dismiss AP report on withdrawal of Abrams tanks due to drone threats

The tanks “are performing excellently on the battlefield and we certainly have no intention of hiding from the enemy what usually makes them hide,” Ukrainian forces wrote.
byOrysia Hrudka
27/04/2024
1 minute read
An M1 Abrams tank. Photo by Spc. Kevin Brown/DVIDS
Ukrainian forces dismiss AP report on withdrawal of Abrams tanks due to drone threats

In a recent statement, the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has labeled as false an Associated Press report suggesting that Ukraine had withdrawn its American-supplied Abrams tanks from the frontline due to threats from Russian drones.

The brigade, through a post marked with “Fake,” refuted claims that these tanks had been repositioned away from the battlefields. The post included a screenshot of the AP news item with a clarification that contradicts the reported information. The tanks “are performing excellently on the battlefield and we certainly have no intention of hiding from the enemy what usually makes them hide. Especially, we wouldn’t leave our infantry without such powerful fire support,” the brigade stated in its communication.

The Ukrainian military did not disclose specific operational details but urged the public and media to rely only on verified information and to seek official comments from their press service before publishing such materials.

This denial comes after the Associated Press, citing US military officials, reported on April 26th that Ukrainian forces had temporarily pulled back the Abrams tanks due to vulnerabilities to drone attacks. Prior to this, The New York Times had reported that Russian forces had disabled 5 out of 31 Abrams tanks provided to Ukraine last autumn, suggesting that drones could effectively target these tanks.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Related Posts