Media: Russia captures four villages in Kharkiv Oblast, bordering Russia

The Russian military reportedly seized Striliche, Krasne, Pylna, and Borysivka. Russians are trying to advance towards Vovchansk, according to Ukrainska Pravda.
byMaria Tril
10/05/2024
1 minute read
Russian offensive on the border with Kharkiv Oblast as of 10 May 2024.
The screenshot from the DeepStateMap shows Russian offensive on the border with Kharkiv Oblast as of 10 May 2024.
Russian occupying forces have captured four border villages in the Kharkiv Oblast on 10 May, Ukrainian Pravda reported, citing sources in the military.

According to the media, the Russian military seized Striliche, Krasne, Pylna, and Borysivka. Russians are trying to advance towards Vovchansk.

The sources said such an offensive by the Russian army could be “a distracting maneuver.”

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defenses reported earlier on 10 May that Russian occupying forces intensified their activities in the Kharkiv Oblast, with fighting ongoing. According to the ministry, Ukraine’s reserve units were sent north of the Kharkiv Oblast.

During a briefing with Slovakian President Zuzana Chaputova, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on 10 May that Russian forces launched a new wave of offensive actions in the Kharkiv direction.

Border communities in the Kharkiv Oblast are under intense Russian shelling, resulting in civilian casualties. According to the local officials, evacuations of the population are underway from the city of Vovchansk and surrounding settlements in the oblast.

