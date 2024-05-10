Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

MoD: Russian forces attempt Kharkiv breakthrough, Ukrainian forces hold the ground

Ukraine has deployed reserve units to bolster defenses and evacuations are underway.
byMaria Tril
10/05/2024
2 minute read
Russian offensive on the border with Kharkiv Oblast as of 10 May 2024.
The screenshot from the DeepStateMap shows Russian offensive on the border with Kharkiv Oblast as of 10 May 2024.
MoD: Russian forces attempt Kharkiv breakthrough, Ukrainian forces hold the ground

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reports that throughout the 10 May, in the Vovchansk direction, “Russian forces carried out airstrikes using guided air bombs.”

The Russian military reportedly increased fire pressure on the forward edge of Ukraine’s defense, supported by artillery.

Around 5 am, the Russian army attempted to break through Ukraine’s line of defense, covered by armored vehicles. “As of now, these attacks have been repelled, and battles of varying intensity are ongoing,” the defense ministry reported.

To bolster the defense on this section of the front, “reserve units have been directed” to the area, according to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. There is fighting in the border area of Kharkiv Oblast, according to the Ukrainska Pravda sources. Russia is trying to enter settlements along the border.

Kharkiv Governor Oleh Syniehubov said that Russia struck the city of Vovchansk. Local authorities report that people are being evacuated from the Vovchansk community near the Kharkiv Oblast border.

“Currently, Russia is destabilizing the border areas. But it is unknown how many main forces he is ready to use for this maneuver… Such actions by the Russian army were expected. The units of the Defense Forces, which are directly holding positions along the border, were expecting them even more. The task of the whole society is not to panic but to help our soldiers on the front line. Civilians in the border areas should not panic but listen to the calls from the local authorities to evacuate,” local authorities reported.

Russian forces have significantly increased the rate of ground attacks in eastern Ukraine over the past month, ISW reported on 9 May. ISW assessed that Russian forces would maintain a high rate of attacks across eastern Ukraine in order to make gains before the arrival of Western aid in Ukraine.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here