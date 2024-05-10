MoD: Russian forces attempt Kharkiv breakthrough, Ukrainian forces hold the ground

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reports that throughout the 10 May, in the Vovchansk direction, “Russian forces carried out airstrikes using guided air bombs.”

The Russian military reportedly increased fire pressure on the forward edge of Ukraine’s defense, supported by artillery.

Around 5 am, the Russian army attempted to break through Ukraine’s line of defense, covered by armored vehicles. “As of now, these attacks have been repelled, and battles of varying intensity are ongoing,” the defense ministry reported.

To bolster the defense on this section of the front, “reserve units have been directed” to the area, according to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. There is fighting in the border area of Kharkiv Oblast, according to the Ukrainska Pravda sources. Russia is trying to enter settlements along the border.

Kharkiv Governor Oleh Syniehubov said that Russia struck the city of Vovchansk. Local authorities report that people are being evacuated from the Vovchansk community near the Kharkiv Oblast border.

“Currently, Russia is destabilizing the border areas. But it is unknown how many main forces he is ready to use for this maneuver… Such actions by the Russian army were expected. The units of the Defense Forces, which are directly holding positions along the border, were expecting them even more. The task of the whole society is not to panic but to help our soldiers on the front line. Civilians in the border areas should not panic but listen to the calls from the local authorities to evacuate,” local authorities reported.

Russian forces have significantly increased the rate of ground attacks in eastern Ukraine over the past month, ISW reported on 9 May. ISW assessed that Russian forces would maintain a high rate of attacks across eastern Ukraine in order to make gains before the arrival of Western aid in Ukraine.

