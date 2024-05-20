Russians teach Ukrainian children “Russian values” in occupied territories

In schools in the occupied Ukrainian territories, Russians have introduced a new subject – “moral foundations of family life.” In these lessons, students are told about “Russian traditions and spirituality,” the Center for National Resistance reported.

The Center said that the Russian occupying forces emphasize that a woman is obliged to give birth to children and be obedient, while a man must defend the “fatherland.”

“In this way, the pattern of an ‘exemplary Russian family’ is formed, where the man has to die in wars, and the woman has to give birth to new soldiers.”

“In these lessons, they forget to mention that the international criminal Vladimir Putin has a bunch of illegitimate children and abandoned his wife in the traditions of the ‘Russian family,'” the Center reported.

This is not the first attempt by Russians to “brainwash” Ukrainian schoolchildren living in the occupied territories. In the occupied Ukrainian territories, Russian collaborators are forcing “volunteers” of the Russian army to raise Ukrainian children to be “patriots of Russia.”

They also teach Russian history and language there. And they are retraining Ukrainian language teachers to teach Russian instead. In occupied Luhansk, Russians reassigned Ukrainian language teachers to teach Russian.

Read also: