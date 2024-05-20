Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russians teach Ukrainian children “Russian values” in occupied territories

Russians on Ukrainian occupied territories forcing “moral foundations of family life” lessons on students. Pushing traditional gender roles – women must birth soldiers, men die for “fatherland.”
byMaria Tril
20/05/2024
1 minute read
Ukrainian Children
Children are in the metro station while Russian missile attack on the city of Kyiv. Photo: Konstyantyn Liberov
Russians teach Ukrainian children “Russian values” in occupied territories

In schools in the occupied Ukrainian territories, Russians have introduced a new subject – “moral foundations of family life.” In these lessons, students are told about “Russian traditions and spirituality,” the Center for National Resistance reported.

The Center said that the Russian occupying forces emphasize that a woman is obliged to give birth to children and be obedient, while a man must defend the “fatherland.”

“In this way, the pattern of an ‘exemplary Russian family’ is formed, where the man has to die in wars, and the woman has to give birth to new soldiers.”

“In these lessons, they forget to mention that the international criminal Vladimir Putin has a bunch of illegitimate children and abandoned his wife in the traditions of the ‘Russian family,'” the Center reported.

This is not the first attempt by Russians to “brainwash” Ukrainian schoolchildren living in the occupied territories. In the occupied Ukrainian territories, Russian collaborators are forcing “volunteers” of the Russian army to raise Ukrainian children to be “patriots of Russia.”

They also teach Russian history and language there. And they are retraining Ukrainian language teachers to teach Russian instead. In occupied Luhansk, Russians reassigned Ukrainian language teachers to teach Russian.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts