Ukraine’s prosecutor general says over 460 children killed in Russian war

Image by UkrInform 

At least 460 Ukrainian children have been killed and 919 children have been injured as a result of Russia’s invasion, Ukraine’s General Prosecutor’s Office said on 4 February.

The numbers of casualties are not final, juvenile prosecutors added, because they were still verifying information from zones of active fighting, liberated areas, and territories still occupied by Russian forces.

The eastern Donetsk region was the most affected, with 443 children killed or injured. Russian shelling has also destroyed 337 educational institutions and damaged 3126, the prosecutor’s office said.

