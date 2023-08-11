Russia takes Ukrainian teenagers to brainwashing camps to prepare them for mobilization – National Resistance Center of Ukraine

Russian troops are taking Ukrainian teenagers from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to military camps to “re-educate” and to encourage them to join the armed forces, the Center of National Resistance of Ukraine says.

On 1 August, Gvardeets military-patriotic camp opened in the Russian town of Penza. According to the Center, the invaders took teenagers from six occupied cities and villages – Mariupol, Kirovske, Yenakiieve, Horlivka, Shakhtarsk, Makiiivka, and Donetsk to the camp to provide basic military training to them. The propaganda program also involved visits to nearby museums, performances by pro-Kremlin artists, and activities to prepare children mentally and physically to defend Russia.

Earlier, Ukraine released a film that depicts the hunger, homesickness, and violence children forcibly taken from occupied territories of Ukraine endure at propaganda centers training them to be Russian.