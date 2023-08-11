Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Russia takes Ukrainian teenagers to brainwashing camps to prepare them for mobilization – National Resistance Center of Ukraine

byOlena Mukhina
11/08/2023
1 minute read
russian troops ukraine
Russian troops in Ukraine. Image by Ukrainska Pravda
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



Russian troops are taking Ukrainian teenagers from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to military camps to “re-educate” and to encourage them to join the armed forces, the Center of National Resistance of Ukraine says.

On 1 August, Gvardeets military-patriotic camp opened in the Russian town of Penza. According to the Center, the invaders took teenagers from six occupied cities and villages – Mariupol, Kirovske, Yenakiieve, Horlivka, Shakhtarsk, Makiiivka, and Donetsk to the camp to provide basic military training to them. The propaganda program also involved visits to nearby museums, performances by pro-Kremlin artists, and activities to prepare children mentally and physically to defend Russia.

Earlier, Ukraine released a film that depicts the hunger, homesickness, and violence children forcibly taken from occupied territories of Ukraine endure at propaganda centers training them to be Russian.

“Abducted Childhood”: A documentary revealing life inside Russia’s Ukrainian child brainwashing program

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts