Russians to train schoolchildren from occupied Luhansk for war against Ukraine

Russian invaders in occupied Luhansk Oblast are intensifying propaganda among children and youth to prepare them for serving in the armed forces and use them in the war against Ukraine, said the Ukrainian regional authorities.

The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Artem Lysohor, said the occupiers recently took students from School No. 1 in the temporarily occupied Bilovodsk to the Novosibirsk region, where a tent camp for “young soldiers” has been set up.

There, special forces, tankers, and cadets from Russian military academies will teach Luhansk children combat skills. According to Lysohor, Russian propagandists will also try to brainwash Ukrainian children with Moscow’s narratives.

In addition, the occupation authorities in Luhansk Oblast are introducing high fines for those entrepreneurs who don’t install Russian cash register equipment starting from 1 January. All entrepreneurs, except folk artisans and luggage carriers, must purchase this equipment according to Russian requirements.

“Despite the danger, we continue to support residents who have not yet evacuated. Yesterday, food kits and a week’s bread supply were delivered to the Novoliubivka and Nevske settlement,” said Lysohor.

Earlier, the Center for National Resistance reported that Russians added a new subject to schools in the occupied Ukrainian territories: “moral foundations of family life.” In these lessons, students are told about “Russian traditions and spirituality.”

The Center said that the Russian occupying forces emphasize that a woman is obliged to give birth to children and be obedient, while a man must defend the “fatherland.”

