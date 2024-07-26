Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russians to train schoolchildren from occupied Luhansk for war against Ukraine

Students are being taken to Russian military camps for combat training, according to the Luhansk Regional State Administration.
byOlena Mukhina
26/07/2024
2 minute read
russian occupiers remove ukrainian from school curriculum zaporizhzhia oblast
Source: photo by Da Antipina, Shutterstock
Russians to train schoolchildren from occupied Luhansk for war against Ukraine

Russian invaders in occupied Luhansk Oblast are intensifying propaganda among children and youth to prepare them for serving in the armed forces and use them in the war against Ukraine, said the Ukrainian regional authorities.

The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Artem Lysohor, said the occupiers recently took students from School No. 1 in the temporarily occupied Bilovodsk to the Novosibirsk region, where a tent camp for “young soldiers” has been set up.

There, special forces, tankers, and cadets from Russian military academies will teach Luhansk children combat skills. According to Lysohor, Russian propagandists will also try to brainwash Ukrainian children with Moscow’s narratives.

In addition, the occupation authorities in Luhansk Oblast are introducing high fines for those entrepreneurs who don’t install Russian cash register equipment starting from 1 January. All entrepreneurs, except folk artisans and luggage carriers, must purchase this equipment according to Russian requirements.

“Despite the danger, we continue to support residents who have not yet evacuated. Yesterday, food kits and a week’s bread supply were delivered to the Novoliubivka and Nevske settlement,” said Lysohor.

Earlier, the Center for National Resistance reported that Russians added a new subject to schools in the occupied Ukrainian territories: “moral foundations of family life.” In these lessons, students are told about “Russian traditions and spirituality.”

The Center said that the Russian occupying forces emphasize that a woman is obliged to give birth to children and be obedient, while a man must defend the “fatherland.”

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts