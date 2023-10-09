Russian war kills 506 Ukrainian children, prosecutors say

Russia’s war against Ukraine has killed 506 children and injured 1133, Ukraine’s Prosecutor’s General Office has informed.

The highest number of casualties have been reported in Donetsk – 489, Kharkiv – 303, Kyiv – 12, and Kherson Oblast – 130. Ukraine says number of casualties is not final, as police have no access to combat zones and occupied territories.

On 9 October, Ukraine returned nine children from the occupied part of the Kherson Oblast in southern Ukraine, the head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported.

The Save Ukraine charity organization helped evacuate five girls and four boys aged 5 to 14 from the Russian-occupied territories to the territory of Ukraine, which is under the control of the Ukrainian government.

Earlier, Ukraine released a film that depicts the hunger, homesickness, and violence children forcibly taken from occupied territories of Ukraine endure at propaganda centers training them to be Russian.