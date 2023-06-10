Russian war kills 487 Ukrainian children, prosecutors say

Ukraine’s Prosecutor’s Office has said the Russian war has killed 487 and injured more than 1014 children. The prosecutors say the number of casualties is not final, as Ukrainian police have no access to combat zones and occupied territories.

Earlier, Ukrainian police reported that three civilians were killed, and 26 were injured, including two children, in a Russian drone attack on Odesa.

