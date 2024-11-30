Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Washington monument hosts memorial of 600 teddy bears honoring Ukrainian children lost to war

A new study reveals that 99% of Ukrainian children have been directly impacted by the ongoing conflict.
byMaria Tril
30/11/2024
2 minute read
Washington monument hosts memorial of 600 teddy bears honoring Ukrainian children lost to war

Ukraine’s diplomatic mission in the United States organized an event to commemorate children killed during the ongoing war with Russia near the Washington Monument on 29 November.

About 600 teddy bears were displayed, each bearing the name of a child whose life was cut short by the Russian war in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, said that many of the stuffed animals were purchased through donations from American children. The installation serves as a powerful visual representation of the human cost of the war.

According to the Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets,by September 2024, some 575 children had been killed and 1,609 injured since Russian full-scale invasion began.

A sociological study conducted in August 2024 revealed that approximately 99% of Ukrainian children experienced direct psychological effects from the war.

Children exposed to the war report significantly increased feelings of insecurity: 78% feel less safe at home, 42% are more anxious about their appearance, and 39% worry about their friendships.

Ambassador Markarova called for increased military support, enhanced sanctions against Russia, and accountability for crimes against humanity.

“While we fight for freedom and peace for Ukrainian children, we must continue to bring them joy and see their eyes light up,” she said.

After the memorial event, the teddy bears will be donated to children’s homes, hospitals, and charitable organizations in Ukraine.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts