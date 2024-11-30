Washington monument hosts memorial of 600 teddy bears honoring Ukrainian children lost to war

Ukraine’s diplomatic mission in the United States organized an event to commemorate children killed during the ongoing war with Russia near the Washington Monument on 29 November.

About 600 teddy bears were displayed, each bearing the name of a child whose life was cut short by the Russian war in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, said that many of the stuffed animals were purchased through donations from American children. The installation serves as a powerful visual representation of the human cost of the war.

According to the Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets,by September 2024, some 575 children had been killed and 1,609 injured since Russian full-scale invasion began.

A sociological study conducted in August 2024 revealed that approximately 99% of Ukrainian children experienced direct psychological effects from the war.

Children exposed to the war report significantly increased feelings of insecurity: 78% feel less safe at home, 42% are more anxious about their appearance, and 39% worry about their friendships.

Ambassador Markarova called for increased military support, enhanced sanctions against Russia, and accountability for crimes against humanity.

“While we fight for freedom and peace for Ukrainian children, we must continue to bring them joy and see their eyes light up,” she said.

After the memorial event, the teddy bears will be donated to children’s homes, hospitals, and charitable organizations in Ukraine.

