Canada proposes to create international coalition to help Ukraine return children deported by Russia

Canada proposed to create an international coalition of countries aimed at facilitating the return of Ukrainian children who were deported or forcibly displaced by Russia from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the President’s Office said.

The initiative was suggested by the Canadian delegation during the meeting in Malta, and it received support from many participating countries.

The proposal for an international coalition is part of the plan to implement the Ukrainian Peace Formula, specifically addressing the return of deported children and the release of civilian hostages, and prisoners of war prepared and presented in Malta by an international working group that included representatives from nearly 30 countries and international organizations.

As Russia’s war rages on, the mass deportation and deliberate abduction of Ukrainian children for their further russification continues.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Prosecutor’s General Office said Russia’s war against Ukraine killed 509 children and injured 1139.

The highest number of casualties have been reported in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Kherson oblasts, prosecutors informed.