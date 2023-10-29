Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

Canada proposes to create international coalition to help Ukraine return children deported by Russia

byOlena Mukhina
29/10/2023
1 minute read
IRPIN, Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine – 22.04.2022: Car graveyard. Military woman helping the child to evacuate from Russia’s war against Ukraine. Credit: Credit: depositphotos
Canada proposed to create an international coalition of countries aimed at facilitating the return of Ukrainian children who were deported or forcibly displaced by Russia from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the President’s Office said.

The initiative was suggested by the Canadian delegation during the meeting in Malta, and it received support from many participating countries.

The proposal for an international coalition is part of the plan to implement the Ukrainian Peace Formula, specifically addressing the return of deported children and the release of civilian hostages, and prisoners of war prepared and presented in Malta by an international working group that included representatives from nearly 30 countries and international organizations.

As Russia’s war rages on, the mass deportation and deliberate abduction of Ukrainian children for their further russification continues.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Prosecutor’s General Office said Russia’s war against Ukraine killed 509 children and injured 1139.

Russian war kills 509 Ukrainian children, most casualties reported in Donetsk Oblast

The highest number of casualties have been reported in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Kherson oblasts, prosecutors informed.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
