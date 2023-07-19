Log Out

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Russian war kills 494, injures 1060 children in Ukraine, prosecutors say

byOlena Mukhina
19/07/2023
1 minute read
russian forced deportation adoption ukrainian children
Credit: UkrInform
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



Russia’s war against Ukraine has killed 494 children and injured 1060, Ukraine’s Prosecutor’s General Office has informed.

The highest number of casualties have been reported in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Kherson oblasts, prosecutors say.

In addition, Ukraine has returned 385 children out of 19,592 who were forcibly deported by Russian troops. 

Earlier, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued warrants of arrest for the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and the Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President, Maria Lvova-Belova.

ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin over war crimes

The ICC alleged that both individuals were responsible for committing war crimes, specifically the unlawful deportation and transfer of children from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia. 

 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts