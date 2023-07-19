Russian war kills 494, injures 1060 children in Ukraine, prosecutors say

Russia’s war against Ukraine has killed 494 children and injured 1060, Ukraine’s Prosecutor’s General Office has informed.

The highest number of casualties have been reported in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Kherson oblasts, prosecutors say.

In addition, Ukraine has returned 385 children out of 19,592 who were forcibly deported by Russian troops.

Earlier, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued warrants of arrest for the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and the Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President, Maria Lvova-Belova.

The ICC alleged that both individuals were responsible for committing war crimes, specifically the unlawful deportation and transfer of children from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia.