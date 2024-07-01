Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russia illegally holds under arrest over 14,000 Ukrainian citizens – Ombudsman

byMaria Tril
01/07/2024
1 minute read
Dmytro Lubinets
Ukraine’s Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets. Photo from his Facebook page
Russia illegally holds under arrest over 14,000 Ukrainian citizens – Ombudsman

Ukrainian Human Rights Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reports that Russia is illegally holding over 14,000 Ukrainian citizens, according to comments made to Interfax-Ukraine on 29 June.

Lubinets said that efforts to secure their return are “the most difficult work,” especially for civilian detainees.

“Returning three categories of Ukrainian citizens – children, prisoners of war, civilians – it is the work on civilians that is the most difficult,” Lubinets said, commenting on the recent return of 10 Ukrainian citizens from Russian captivity, including Nariman Dzhelyal, deputy chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people.

The ombudsman explained that, unlike prisoner exchanges for military personnel, there is no established process for returning civilian detainees.

“We cannot exchange them, we have no additional direct leverage on the Russian Federation. We don’t even have a legal basis on which we can conduct this process,” he added.

Lubinets also highlighted Ukraine’s ongoing efforts to repatriate nearly 20,000 children and “tens of thousands” of people considered missing.

The ombudsman said that this recent return marked the first time the Vatican had participated in repatriating Ukrainian adults, having previously only assisted with children.

“Until now, they (the Vatican) have been helping us with the return of Ukrainian children. We are in direct communication with them. I hope that this return will become a new point,” Lubinets said.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Stay informed with Kompreno.
    • Get quality journalism from across Europe.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts