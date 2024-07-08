This morning, 8 July 2024, Russian forces launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine – over 40 missiles of various types across the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that many of these missiles employed a new tactic of circuitous routes, complicating defense efforts.

The assault has left a trail of destruction, with casualties soaring into the dozens nationwide. Among the hardest-hit targets was the Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv, one of the most prestigious pediatric medical facilities in Ukraine and Europe. The hospital, known for saving and restoring the health of thousands of children, now lies partially in ruins.

At Okhmatdyt, the scene is one of chaos and desperation. Doctors and civilians alike are working tirelessly to clear the rubble, with reports indicating that people remain trapped beneath the debris. The full extent of the casualties is yet to be determined, but current estimates suggest at least 8 dead and 25 injured at this location alone. The Minister of Health of Ukraine, Viktor Liashko, announced that the missile hit the dialysis department of Okhmatdyt Hospital, a ward where children and infants undergo daily dialysis treatments. The children were attached to these blood purification devices.

The attack on a children’s hospital has sparked national outrage, with many arguing that Russia must be held fully accountable for what appears to be a deliberate strike on a civilian target. President Zelenskyy emphasized that Russia cannot claim ignorance of its missiles’ destinations, framing this as a crime against humanity, particularly against children and infants.

The missile barrage was not limited to Kyiv. Cities such as Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, and areas in the Donetsk region also came under fire. Preliminary reports indicate that the morning’s attacks have resulted in approximately 20 fatalities and 50 injuries across Ukraine.

As the international community deals with this latest attack, questions arise about the response from NATO and Western leaders. Despite numerous red lines having been crossed throughout the war, decisive action has been limited. The attack on Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital may prove to be a turning point as the world witnesses the horrific images emerging from the scene.

The Ukrainian government is calling for global attention and condemnation of these actions, stressing the importance of not remaining silent in the face of such aggression. As rescue efforts continue and the full impact of the attack unfolds, the international community’s response to this escalation remains to be seen.