UK intel: Russia uses education as propaganda in occupied territories of Ukraine, issuing pro-Kremlin history textbooks

“On 15 August 2023, First Deputy Head of the Russian Presidential Administration Sergey Kiriyenko traveled to Donetsk in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine to visit schools and check their integration into the Russian education system,” UK intel said in its daily report.

According to British intelligence, in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the occupation administration received instructions from Russia regarding introducing new standards for the accreditation of educational institutions.

British intel reported that Journalists from Russia are also being hired by media establishments within the occupied areas.

“A new textbook on the history of Russia will be issued to schools in the occupied regions of Ukraine and throughout the Russian Federation from 1 September 2023.

The book praises the so-called special military operation and describes Ukraine as an ultra-terrorist state.”

Russia aims to create a pro-Kremlin information space in the occupied regions to erode Ukrainian national identity, UK intelligence concluded.

