On 2 September, the head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, Artem Lysohor, reported that Russian forces had transported school students from the temporarily occupied town of Bilovodsk in Luhansk Oblast to a tent camp near Novosibirsk, Russia.
According to Lysohor, the students, who were there for over a month, underwent a “Serve Russia” training program at the Russian military range. They were given a “young fighter” course, where they learned combat skills, under the instruction of Russian special forces and tank unit personnel.
Lysohor stated that Russian experts in “patriotic education” were also involved, with a particular focus on older students who are expected to join the Russian army within a year or two.
Earlier, Lysohor had reported that the so-called “Luhansk People’s Republic” – a Russian-run terrorist organization controlling occupied Luhansk Oblast – had issued an order restricting the travel of collaborator officials who have access to highly important or top secret information. These individuals would undergo a 35-day screening process by the FSB and Russian internal intelligence before being allowed to leave.
