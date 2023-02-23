1.5 mn Ukrainian children affected by war – UNICEF

Executive Director Austrian Committee for UNICEF, Christoph Jünger, said the Russian war affected 1.5 mn Ukrainian children. According to him, 3.3 million children in Ukraine require help, APA informed.

UNICEF says 487 children were killed and 954 were injured in the Russian war. The organization estimates that 2,400 schools in Ukraine have been destroyed or seriously damaged since the beginning of the invasion.

Earlier, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, in an interview with UkrInform, said that invaders deported 16,207 Ukrainian children to Russia.

