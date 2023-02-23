1.5 mn Ukrainian children affected by war – UNICEF

Executive Director Austrian Committee for UNICEF, Christoph Jünger, said the Russian war affected 1.5 mn Ukrainian children. According to him, 3.3 million children in Ukraine require help, APA informed.

UNICEF says 487 children were killed and 954 were injured in the Russian war. The organization estimates that 2,400 schools in Ukraine have been destroyed or seriously damaged since the beginning of the invasion.

Earlier, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, in an interview with UkrInform, said that invaders deported 16,207 Ukrainian children to Russia.

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: Children, Russia, Ukraine