Ukraine returns three children to their families

byOlena Mukhina
09/11/2023
1 minute read
A Ukrainian boy. Source: UkrInform
The Office of the Human Rights Commissioner of the Ukrainian parliament, the Ministry for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, and the Save Ukraine organization have returned three children to Ukraine-controlled territory, said Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

According to Prokudin, parents and children are currently working with psychologists and receiving the necessary medical assistance.

Ukraine has returned 146 children from the Kherson Oblast to government-controlled territory since the beginning of 2023, the official said.

Earlier, Luhansk Regional Military Administration had informed that Russian occupation authorities had introduced additional lessons on “Russian History of the 21st Century” for Ukrainian students in schools.

Russian occupiers include history propaganda lessons in school curriculum in Luhansk Oblast

As noted, a significant part of the propaganda “course” is dedicated to Russia’s war against Ukraine to prepare children for the service in Russian armed forces.

