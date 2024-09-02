Russian missile strike hits Sumy orphanage in residential area, injuring 13, including two children

On 1 September, Russian forces launched a missile strike on the city of Sumy in northeastern Ukraine, targeting an educational facility that houses a children’s rehabilitation center and an orphanage. The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported that the building is located in a residential area of the city.

Public broadcaster Suspilne reported the first explosion in Sumy at approximately 20:49. The Sumy Regional Military Administration condemned the attack, saying,

“Russian terrorists have once again committed a crime against the civilian population of Sumy Oblast.”

According to the military administration, the Russian missile struck the educational facility, causing a fire and injuring several people. As of 22:50, Suspilne correspondents reported that at least two children were wounded: a 7-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl. The city council later updated that four injured people had been hospitalized.

Later, The number of people injured in Sumy has risen to 13, with four hospitalized, five receiving outpatient care, and four treated on the spot, the city council said.

The attack shattered about 400 windows in nearby buildings. A local resident told Suspilne Sumy,

“I was watching TV when it hit. The windows immediately blew out. I was sitting further towards the wall, thank God. The windows here… It’s terrible. All the frames were blown out, all the glass flew out.”

At around 22:25, the Air Force reported another missile heading towards Sumy. Shortly after, Suspilne Sumy reported an additional explosion in the city.

Emergency services are working at the site, and medical assistance is being provided to those affected by the strike.

On the same day at 15:27, Sumy was hit by three airstrikes targeting city infrastructure. A 42-year-old employee was injured, and a production facility, warehouse, administrative building, and three vehicles were destroyed. A workshop at a local factory was also damaged.

Earlier the same day, Russia conducted a massive missile attack on Kharkiv City, targeting residential neighborhoods and injuring dozens of local residents.

