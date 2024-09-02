Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russian missile strike hits Sumy orphanage in residential area, injuring 13, including two children

Russian forces launched a missile strike on Sumy, targeting an educational facility housing a children’s rehabilitation center and orphanage. The attack injured at least 13, including two children.
byYuri Zoria
02/09/2024
2 minute read
russian missile strike hits sumy orphanage injuring children aftermath russia's september 1 sumy's rehabilitation center suspilne e633f163e3b9010b
Aftermath of Russia’s September 1 missile strike on Sumy’s orphanage and rehabilitation center for children. Photo: Suspilne Sumy.
Russian missile strike hits Sumy orphanage in residential area, injuring 13, including two children

On 1 September, Russian forces launched a missile strike on the city of Sumy in northeastern Ukraine, targeting an educational facility that houses a children’s rehabilitation center and an orphanage. The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported that the building is located in a residential area of the city.

Public broadcaster Suspilne reported the first explosion in Sumy at approximately 20:49. The Sumy Regional Military Administration condemned the attack, saying,

“Russian terrorists have once again committed a crime against the civilian population of Sumy Oblast.”

According to the military administration, the Russian missile struck the educational facility, causing a fire and injuring several people. As of 22:50, Suspilne correspondents reported that at least two children were wounded: a 7-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl. The city council later updated that four injured people had been hospitalized.

Later, The number of people injured in Sumy has risen to 13, with four hospitalized, five receiving outpatient care, and four treated on the spot, the city council said.

The attack shattered about 400 windows in nearby buildings. A local resident told Suspilne Sumy,

“I was watching TV when it hit. The windows immediately blew out. I was sitting further towards the wall, thank God. The windows here… It’s terrible. All the frames were blown out, all the glass flew out.”

At around 22:25, the Air Force reported another missile heading towards Sumy. Shortly after, Suspilne Sumy reported an additional explosion in the city.

Emergency services are working at the site, and medical assistance is being provided to those affected by the strike.

On the same day at 15:27, Sumy was hit by three airstrikes targeting city infrastructure. A 42-year-old employee was injured, and a production facility, warehouse, administrative building, and three vehicles were destroyed. A workshop at a local factory was also damaged.

Earlier the same day, Russia conducted a massive missile attack on Kharkiv City, targeting residential neighborhoods and injuring dozens of local residents.

Russian ballistic missile attack on Kharkiv injures at least 47 civilians (updated)

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts