Russian occupiers include history propaganda lessons in school curriculum in Luhansk Oblast

In schools of the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast, invaders have introduced additional lessons on “Russian History of the 21st Century” for students of ninth grade, Luhansk Regional Military Administration says.

“If previously students studied the history of the 21st century in the 11th grade, this year additional hours on this subject have been introduced for 9th graders in educational institutions of the so-called ‘LNR’ (Luhansk People’s Republic, an illegal Russia-backed entity),” the statement said.

As noted, a significant part of the “course” is dedicated to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

“Propaganda works with tomorrow’s graduates in advance. Mandatory military registration is still ahead – as soon as they turn 17,” the administration emphasized.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Prosecutor’s General Office said Russia’s war against Ukraine killed 509 children and injured 1139.

The highest number of casualties have been reported in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Kherson oblasts, prosecutors informed.