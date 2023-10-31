Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Russian occupiers include history propaganda lessons in school curriculum in Luhansk Oblast

byOlena Mukhina
31/10/2023
1 minute read
russian troops ukraine
Russian troops in Ukraine. Image by Ukrainska Pravda
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

In schools of the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast, invaders have introduced additional lessons on “Russian History of the 21st Century” for students of ninth grade, Luhansk Regional Military Administration says.

“If previously students studied the history of the 21st century in the 11th grade, this year additional hours on this subject have been introduced for 9th graders in educational institutions of the so-called ‘LNR’ (Luhansk People’s Republic, an illegal Russia-backed entity),” the statement said.

As noted, a significant part of the “course” is dedicated to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

“Propaganda works with tomorrow’s graduates in advance. Mandatory military registration is still ahead – as soon as they turn 17,” the administration emphasized.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Prosecutor’s General Office said Russia’s war against Ukraine killed 509 children and injured 1139.

Russian war kills 509 Ukrainian children, most casualties reported in Donetsk Oblast

The highest number of casualties have been reported in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Kherson oblasts, prosecutors informed.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts