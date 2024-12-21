Moscow builds new propaganda broadcast network in occupied Ukrainian territories, blocks access to independent media

Russian forces in temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories have begun developing a broadcast network to spread their propaganda, according to the National Resistance Center (NRC).

The Russian government planned to allocate a record $1.4 billion for state media and propaganda in 2025. This marks a 13% increase from the current year’s spending. Russian propaganda justifies the invasion of Ukraine as a defense against “Western aggression” and alleged threats to Russian-speaking populations in Ukraine. This narrative distorts facts, spreads misinformation, and portrays Ukraine as a “puppet of NATO,” aiming to erode international support for Ukraine and shape public perception domestically and abroad.

The program for rebuilding radio and television networks started in December 2024 and aims to be completed by the first half of next year.

The occupiers plan to extend their signal coverage to all captured settlements, allowing them to “brainwash a larger portion of the population.” At the same time, access to independent information sources is being blocked.

The NRC has urged residents of free territories to share accurate information with their relatives and friends in occupied areas.

Earlier, the center reported that Russian troops were taking Ukrainian teenagers from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to military camps to “re-educate” and to encourage them to join the armed forces.

The propaganda program involved visits to museums in Russia, performances by pro-Kremlin artists, and activities to prepare children mentally and physically for the military service.

