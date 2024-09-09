Eng
EU to donate 1 million more textbooks for children to Ukraine

Ukraine is set to receive one million more textbooks from the European Union, supplementing the 500,000 already delivered.
byMaria Tril
09/09/2024
Textbooks loaded for Ukraine. Credit: European Commision via Instagram
EU to donate 1 million more textbooks for children to Ukraine

The European Commission announced plans to send an additional one million school textbooks to Ukraine.

According to the EU, this new donation is in addition to the 500,000 textbooks already delivered to the country.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has significantly affected the educational system in Ukraine. At the end of July 2024, 197 schools were destroyed, and 1625 schools were damaged in Ukraine. In May, the Russian attack on Kharkiv’s library destroyed almost 50,000 books.

“We will deliver another million textbooks in time for the new school semester,” the Commission reported in an Instagram post. The EU executive body highlighted the scale of their support, noting, “If laid on the ground, the 51 trucks of books we have already delivered could pave the road between Kyiv and Odesa—over 450 kilometers.”

The Commission emphasized that these textbooks will help educate a young Ukrainian generation that will “be proud of their heritage and more knowledgeable about the European Union.”

In addition to the textbook donation, the European Commission allocated an additional 40 million euros ($44 mn) in humanitarian aid to vulnerable Ukrainians ahead of the approaching winter.

This latest initiative builds on previous support. Last year, Ukraine received its first batch of textbooks for the New Ukrainian School program, printed free of charge in the EU. Additionally, this summer, the United States pledged to assist with “printing three million textbooks” for Ukrainian schools.

