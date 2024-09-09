Eng
Sweden announces new EUR 400 million military aid package for Ukraine

The package includes spare parts for Swedish JAS 39 Gripen fighters as preparation “for a possible future transfer if the Swedish government decides so.”
A Swedish JAS-39 Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine
SAAB JAS 39 Gripen fighter jet. Illustrative photo: Flickr
The Swedish government has unveiled its 17th military support package for Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, valued at 4.6 billion Swedish kronor (approximately €400.6 million). This latest aid package, announced on Monday, 9 September, marks a significant shift in Sweden’s approach to supporting Ukraine’s defense efforts.

Key components of the new aid package include:

  1. Camouflage equipment for previously donated PBV 302 tracked armored personnel carriers
  2. Robot System 70 portable anti-aircraft missile systems
  3. Various armor-piercing and small-caliber ammunition
  4. Recoilless rifles and anti-tank mines
  5. Grenade launchers with ammunition
  6. Protective gear, helmets, and winter uniforms
  7. Maritime equipment worth 500 million Swedish kronor, including six Combat Boat 90 vessels and related equipment
  8. Additional funds for supplying Ukraine with drones

Notably, Stockholm has allocated about 2.3 billion Swedish kronor (EUR 200 million) to purchase spare parts for its JAS 39 Gripen fighters. This move is explained as preparation “for a possible future transfer” of these aircraft to Ukraine, should such a decision be made.

The package also includes approximately 700 million Swedish kronor (EUR 61 million) for financing various multilateral initiatives supporting Ukraine, ranging from ammunition initiatives to the UK-led International Fund for Ukraine.

“With the 17th support package, Sweden is entering a new phase of military support to Ukraine with a greater focus on production rather than donations,” the Swedish government emphasized in its statement.

Including this latest package, Sweden has provided military support to Ukraine totaling 48.1 billion Swedish kronor (EUR 4.18 billion) since February 2022, with 25 billion kronor (EUR 2.17 billion) allocated in 2024 alone.

This substantial aid package underscores Sweden’s continued commitment to supporting Ukraine’s defense capabilities against Russian aggression while also signaling a strategic shift towards long-term support through increased production and preparation for potential future needs.

