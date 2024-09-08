Eng
UK’s Shapps urges Starmer to let Ukraine strike Russia with Storm Shadows

Ex-UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps calls for authorizing Ukraine to strike Russia with British Storm Shadow missiles. He argues that authorized Ukrainian attacks on Russian soil are essential for maintaining pressure on Putin.
Former UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps has called on the new government led by PM Keir Starmer to authorize Ukraine to use British Storm Shadow missiles inside Russian territory. In an opinion piece published in The Sunday Times on 8 September, Shapps argued that this decisive action is necessary to effectively counter Putin’s attacks on Ukraine and defend democratic values against autocratic aggression.

Ukraine ramped up its efforts to secure permission from Western partners for deep strikes inside Russia using Western-supplied weapons after Russia’s invasion of northern Kharkiv Oblast earlier this year. Back then, the US has permitted the use of short-range GMLRS rockets for strikes inside Russia but not longer-range ATACMS missiles. Currently, Germany remains hesitant to transfer its Taurus missiles to Ukraine, while Britain, France, and the US supply Storm Shadow/Scalp and ATACMS but maintain restrictions on strikes inside Russia.

Shapps, who lost his seat in the UK elections in July, emphasized the need for Britain to maintain its leadership role in supporting Ukraine. The British former Defense Secretary stated,

“It is no longer credible for us to cheer on Ukraine, invite the president to No 10 [Prime Minister’s Office on Downing Street, – Ed.], and yet fail to allow our defensive weapons to be used where they would be most effective.”

Grant Shapps highlighted recent Russian attacks on Ukraine, including a missile strike on Poltava that killed at least 51 people and injured over 200 last week. He argued that many of these attacks are launched from within Russia itself, and that Ukraine should be allowed to target the source of these attacks.

Storm Shadow missile. Animation: The Sunday Times.

“It’s time to stop asking President Zelenskyy’s brave population to fight with one arm tied behind their backs,” Shapps wrote.

He called for the UK to issue a “straightforward warning to Putin” that if Russia continues to launch attacks from its territory, the UK would lead the world in authorizing long-range missiles to target Russian launchers, regardless of their location.

Shapps also emphasized the broader implications of the Russo-Ukrainian war, stating,

“What is happening in Ukraine isn’t just about them. It is about us too. It is about defending our entire way of life.”

The former minister urged the new government to take a strong stance, saying,

“Britain must regain her place as the country willing to lead again.”

He suggested that the UK should not only provide lift the Storm Shadow restrictions, but also invite France, the US, and Germany, to follow suit.

We should provide permission for our Storm Shadows to be used, and invite the French, the Americans, and even our more reticent German partners to follow us. With a simple ultimatum to Putin: stop your inbound attacks on Ukraine, or we will support Ukraine’s response,” Shapps wrote.

Shapps concluded by framing the conflict as a battle for freedom and democracy, stating,

“If you value freedom, this is not just a battle for Ukraine, it matters the free world over.”

