Belgium PM: Ukraine to receive 30 F-16s, can use them only within Ukraine

In October 2023, the government of Belgium committed to supplying Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets starting in 2025. Other countries pledging to transfer the F-16s to Ukraine are Denmark, Norway, and the Netherlands. Kyiv has been urgently requesting more advanced jets to strengthen its air force against Russia’s larger and more technologically advanced fleet.

Meanwhile, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo noted that Ukraine can use the Belgian-supplied fighter jets only within Ukraine:

“As I said, everything which is covered by this agreement is military material, military equipment that is to be used by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, it is to be used on the Ukrainian territory,” De Croo said during his press conference with Zelenskyy in Brussels today.

According to FT, Belgium’s commitment increases the total number of F-16s promised to Ukraine by NATO allies, including Norway, Denmark, and the Netherlands, to about 80.

Earlier this month, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine needs between 120 and 130 F-16s to effectively counter Russia’s air capabilities.

Most of Ukraine’s allies prohibit the use of their supplied weapons for targeting Russian territory.

