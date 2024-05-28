On 28 May, Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib announced that Belgium will send 30 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by 2028, with the first batch arriving “by the end of this year,” according to Newsweek. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the security agreement signed by Ukraine and Belgium today, specifies that the 30 Belgian F-16s “will be delivered to Ukraine until 2028.” Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo noted that his country will do “everything in our capacity to deliver some planes already this year,” but said Ukraine can use the fighters only on its territory.
Belgium PM: Ukraine to receive 30 F-16s, can use them only within Ukraine
