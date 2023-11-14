EU provides additional €110 million in humanitarian aid for war-affected Ukrainians

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Yuri Zoria
14/11/2023
Ukraine, EU flags on Kyiv’s central street Khreshchatyk. Credit: giz.de
On 14 November, the European Commission approved €110 million (about $119) in humanitarian aid for vulnerable Ukrainian communities impacted by the war, according to the Commission’s press release. Of those funds, €100 million will go to operations in Ukraine and €10 million to support Ukrainian refugees and host communities in Moldova.

“This new funding will help the EU’s humanitarian partners to provide essential services like cash assistance, food, water, shelter, healthcare, psychosocial support and protection,” the press release reads.

With the latest allocation, the total for EU humanitarian aid in response to Russia’s war in Ukraine amounts to €843 million ($913).

The EU is also providing Ukraine with 84 more power generators “in light of last year’s deliberate attacks by Russia on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure,” with a total of more than 5,000 power generators already sent to Ukraine.

