Ukraine presents target list, requests US lift ATACMS restrictions for deeper strikes in Russia

During his visit to the US, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has requested the United States lift restrictions on Ukraine’s use of long-range weapons to strike deeper inside Russian territory. In an interview on CNN’s “The Situation Room” on 30 August, Umerov confirmed he had presented a list of targets during meetings with senior officials in Washington.
“We have explained what kind of capabilities we need to protect the citizens against the Russian terror that Russians are causing us, so I hope we were heard,” Umerov stated.
He emphasized that Ukraine aims to use these capabilities to protect Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure.
“They’re killing our citizens. That’s why we want to deter them, we want to stop them, we don’t want [to] allow their aviation to come closer to our borders to bomb the cities,” said Umerov.
CNN says the US is currently not expected to loosen restrictions on Ukraine’s use of long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS). Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder reiterated on 27 August that the US policy regarding deep strikes into Russia has not changed, meaning the restrictions remain in place.
Umerov pushed back against assessments that many high-value Russian targets are outside ATACMS range.
“We are showing that the airfields that they are using to hit our cities are within the range of deep strikes,” he said.
Also, Umerov denied any connection between the recent dismissal of Ukraine’s Air Force commander and the crash of a US-made F-16 fighter jet, describing it as a “rotation” and two separate issues.
Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk, Kryvonozhko takes over as acting chief
Related:
- Kuleba: Intercepting Russian missiles won’t make NATO countries party to the war
- Borrell pushes for unrestricted weapon use, condemns Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilians
- Pentagon reaffirms Ukraine’s right to strike across border, including Russia’s Kursk
- Ukraine allowed to use Dutch F-16s inside Russia, military chief confirms
- Hundreds of Russian military targets within range of Ukrainian ATACMS, ISW finds