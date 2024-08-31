Ukraine presents target list, requests US lift ATACMS restrictions for deeper strikes in Russia

During his visit to the US, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has requested the United States lift restrictions on Ukraine’s use of long-range weapons to strike deeper inside Russian territory. In an interview on CNN’s “The Situation Room” on 30 August, Umerov confirmed he had presented a list of targets during meetings with senior officials in Washington.

Despite Ukraine’s appeals, Western countries, including the US and the UK, have restricted Ukraine’s use of their long-range weapons like ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles to prevent deep strikes inside Russia, allegedly aiming to avoid escalation. Meanwhile, Russia continues to target residential areas and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, frequently using gliding bombs and missiles launched from aircraft stationed at airfields beyond the range allowed by the US for strikes inside Russia with US-supplied weapons. For example, yesterday, a Russian bomb attack targeted central Kharkiv , killing and injuring multiple civilians.

“We have explained what kind of capabilities we need to protect the citizens against the Russian terror that Russians are causing us, so I hope we were heard,” Umerov stated.

He emphasized that Ukraine aims to use these capabilities to protect Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure.

“They’re killing our citizens. That’s why we want to deter them, we want to stop them, we don’t want [to] allow their aviation to come closer to our borders to bomb the cities,” said Umerov.

CNN says the US is currently not expected to loosen restrictions on Ukraine’s use of long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS). Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder reiterated on 27 August that the US policy regarding deep strikes into Russia has not changed, meaning the restrictions remain in place.

Umerov pushed back against assessments that many high-value Russian targets are outside ATACMS range.

“We are showing that the airfields that they are using to hit our cities are within the range of deep strikes,” he said.

Also, Umerov denied any connection between the recent dismissal of Ukraine’s Air Force commander and the crash of a US-made F-16 fighter jet, describing it as a “rotation” and two separate issues.

