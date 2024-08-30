Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk, Kryvonozhko takes over as acting chief

Zelenskyy has dismissed Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk after three years of service. Lieutenant General Anatolii Kryvonozhko will be an acting commander.
byYuri Zoria
30/08/2024
2 minute read
zelenskyy dismisses air force commander oleshchuk kryvonozhko takes over acting chief lt-gen mykola
Lt-Gen Mykola Oleshchuk. Photo: Facebook/kpszsu
Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk, Kryvonozhko takes over as acting chief

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed the Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, on 30 August, according to a decree published on the presidential website. Oleshchuk had held the position for three years.

The decision comes after the death of the Air Force pilot, Oleksii “Moonfish” Mes, in the first Ukrainian loss of the F-16 fighter jet. On 30 August, Oleshchuk commented on the F-16 crash, addressing MP Mariana Bezuhla (Servant of the People faction), who claimed the plane might have been downed by alleged friendly fire from Ukrainian air defense, calling her the “main newsmaker of enemy propaganda.”

In his evening video address, Zelenskyy commented on the decision, stating,

“I am infinitely grateful to all our military pilots, engineers, soldiers of mobile fire groups, and air defense squads. To everyone who really fights for Ukraine – for results. And this is equally necessary at the command level – we must strengthen ourselves. And protect people. Protect personnel. Protect all our soldiers.”

Ukraine’s Air Force is a branch of the Armed Forces, overseeing both aviation and air defense units.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that Lieutenant General Anatolii Kryvonozhko has been appointed as the acting commander of the Air Force. Prior to this appointment, Kryvonozhko served as the commander of Air Command “Center.”

Kryvonozhko served as the commander of the 114th Tactical Aviation Brigade from 2006 to 2008. In 2015, he was appointed as the commander of Air Command “Center.” In 2023, President Zelenskyy awarded him the title of Hero of Ukraine.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts