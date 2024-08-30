Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk, Kryvonozhko takes over as acting chief

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed the Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, on 30 August, according to a decree published on the presidential website. Oleshchuk had held the position for three years.

The decision comes after the death of the Air Force pilot, Oleksii “Moonfish” Mes, in the first Ukrainian loss of the F-16 fighter jet. On 30 August, Oleshchuk commented on the F-16 crash, addressing MP Mariana Bezuhla (Servant of the People faction), who claimed the plane might have been downed by alleged friendly fire from Ukrainian air defense, calling her the “main newsmaker of enemy propaganda.”

In his evening video address, Zelenskyy commented on the decision, stating,

“I am infinitely grateful to all our military pilots, engineers, soldiers of mobile fire groups, and air defense squads. To everyone who really fights for Ukraine – for results. And this is equally necessary at the command level – we must strengthen ourselves. And protect people. Protect personnel. Protect all our soldiers.”

Ukraine’s Air Force is a branch of the Armed Forces, overseeing both aviation and air defense units.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that Lieutenant General Anatolii Kryvonozhko has been appointed as the acting commander of the Air Force. Prior to this appointment, Kryvonozhko served as the commander of Air Command “Center.”

Kryvonozhko served as the commander of the 114th Tactical Aviation Brigade from 2006 to 2008. In 2015, he was appointed as the commander of Air Command “Center.” In 2023, President Zelenskyy awarded him the title of Hero of Ukraine.

