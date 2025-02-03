Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukrainian Air Force captain falls in aerial combat

A 24-year-old Ukrainian Air Force captain was killed during a combat mission, leaving behind a wife and 5-month old son.
byMaria Tril
03/02/2025
1 minute read
Ukrainian Air Force captain falls in aerial combat

Captain Ivan Bolotov, a 24-year-old fighter pilot with the 831st Tactical Aviation Brigade, was killed during a combat mission, the brigade reported on 3 February.

Bolotov had been defending Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion. The brigade praised his combat skills, stating he was “a competent and experienced warrior who mercilessly beat the (Russian) occupying forces on all their approaches and front lines.”

Bolotov leaves behind a wife and a five-month-old son.

The 831st Tactical Aviation Brigade commemorated Bolotov on their Facebook page, emphasizing his heroism.

“Pilots do not die, they forever remain in the sky,” said in the statement.

Bolotov is the second Ukrainian fighter pilot from a tactical aviation brigade confirmed killed in combat in recent months, with another pilot from the 299th Tactical Aviation Brigade losing his life in December 2024.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts