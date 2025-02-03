Ukrainian Air Force captain falls in aerial combat

Captain Ivan Bolotov, a 24-year-old fighter pilot with the 831st Tactical Aviation Brigade, was killed during a combat mission, the brigade reported on 3 February.

Bolotov had been defending Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion. The brigade praised his combat skills, stating he was “a competent and experienced warrior who mercilessly beat the (Russian) occupying forces on all their approaches and front lines.”

Bolotov leaves behind a wife and a five-month-old son.

The 831st Tactical Aviation Brigade commemorated Bolotov on their Facebook page, emphasizing his heroism.

“Pilots do not die, they forever remain in the sky,” said in the statement.

Bolotov is the second Ukrainian fighter pilot from a tactical aviation brigade confirmed killed in combat in recent months, with another pilot from the 299th Tactical Aviation Brigade losing his life in December 2024.

Read also: