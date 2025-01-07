Ukrainian F-16 pilot makes history, destroys six cruise missiles in single mission

On 13 December, a Ukrainian F-16 pilot successfully intercepted and destroyed six Russian cruise missiles during a single combat mission, marking a historic achievement in aerial defense operations.

According to Yuriy Ihnat, Head of Communications for the Ukrainian Air Force Command, this unprecedented success occurred during a massive Russian attack involving approximately 200 drones and dozens of ballistic and cruise missiles.

The mission unfolded during an intense morning of combat operations, with Ukrainian air defenders facing a complex threat environment of 94 cruise missiles launched from air, sea, and ground platforms. The pilot’s account gives a rare glimpse into modern air combat, describing the electronic warfare “noise” emanating from Russian missiles – a sophisticated defense mechanism that ultimately proved ineffective against the F-16’s advanced targeting systems.

The pilot, whose identity remains confidential, engaged multiple cruise missile groups using a combination of air-to-air missiles and cannon fire. Despite electronic warfare countermeasures employed by the Russian missiles, the F-16’s advanced targeting system proved highly effective.

“Finding a target moving at 650+ km/h in the sky, matching its altitude, and firing from less than 500 meters away gives you very few chances for success,” the pilot revealed in a detailed account.

The risk was compounded by the danger of flying into a debris cloud from the 450kg warhead detonation.

Using all four air-to-air missiles carried by the aircraft, he successfully destroyed four cruise missiles. He then employed the aircraft’s cannon to destroy two additional cruise missiles flying in close formation.

The achievement is particularly significant as it marks the first time in aviation history that an F-16 pilot has destroyed six cruise missiles in a single sortie, with two being eliminated by cannon fire.

Ihnat emphasized the broader implications of this success:

“While we may not have the latest F-16 modifications or the most advanced radars and long-range missiles, our young Ukrainian pilots prove daily that they are among the best, whether flying Soviet or American fighters.”

The inclusion of Soviet-era Su-27s alongside F-16s in the same mission demonstrates Ukraine’s unique ability to integrate diverse air defense capabilities, combining the strengths of both Eastern and Western military technologies in real combat conditions – a feat unprecedented in modern aerial warfare.

The anonymous pilot dedicated this historic achievement to his fallen comrades who never got to see F-16s protecting Ukrainian skies. His successful landing was met with a spontaneous celebration on the airfield, with both pilots and ground crews applauding the unprecedented feat.

