Eng
Esp

Ukrainian F-16 pilot makes history, destroys six cruise missiles in single mission

The December 13 intercept marked the first time in the Fighting Falcon’s four-decade combat history that one pilot has eliminated so many cruise missiles in one mission, demonstrating the deadly fusion of Western technology with Ukrainian tactical innovation.
byOrysia Hrudka
07/01/2025
2 minute read
The Ukrainian pilot who destroyed six cruise missiles at once, his identity remains confidential. Photo by Yuriy Ignat
Ukrainian F-16 pilot makes history, destroys six cruise missiles in single mission

On 13 December, a Ukrainian F-16 pilot successfully intercepted and destroyed six Russian cruise missiles during a single combat mission, marking a historic achievement in aerial defense operations.

According to Yuriy Ihnat, Head of Communications for the Ukrainian Air Force Command, this unprecedented success occurred during a massive Russian attack involving approximately 200 drones and dozens of ballistic and cruise missiles.

The mission unfolded during an intense morning of combat operations, with Ukrainian air defenders facing a complex threat environment of 94 cruise missiles launched from air, sea, and ground platforms. The pilot’s account gives a rare glimpse into modern air combat, describing the electronic warfare “noise” emanating from Russian missiles – a sophisticated defense mechanism that ultimately proved ineffective against the F-16’s advanced targeting systems.

The pilot, whose identity remains confidential, engaged multiple cruise missile groups using a combination of air-to-air missiles and cannon fire. Despite electronic warfare countermeasures employed by the Russian missiles, the F-16’s advanced targeting system proved highly effective.

“Finding a target moving at 650+ km/h in the sky, matching its altitude, and firing from less than 500 meters away gives you very few chances for success,” the pilot revealed in a detailed account.

The risk was compounded by the danger of flying into a debris cloud from the 450kg warhead detonation.

Using all four air-to-air missiles carried by the aircraft, he successfully destroyed four cruise missiles. He then employed the aircraft’s cannon to destroy two additional cruise missiles flying in close formation.

The achievement is particularly significant as it marks the first time in aviation history that an F-16 pilot has destroyed six cruise missiles in a single sortie, with two being eliminated by cannon fire.

Ihnat emphasized the broader implications of this success:

“While we may not have the latest F-16 modifications or the most advanced radars and long-range missiles, our young Ukrainian pilots prove daily that they are among the best, whether flying Soviet or American fighters.”

The inclusion of Soviet-era Su-27s alongside F-16s in the same mission demonstrates Ukraine’s unique ability to integrate diverse air defense capabilities, combining the strengths of both Eastern and Western military technologies in real combat conditions – a feat unprecedented in modern aerial warfare.

The anonymous pilot dedicated this historic achievement to his fallen comrades who never got to see F-16s protecting Ukrainian skies. His successful landing was met with a spontaneous celebration on the airfield, with both pilots and ground crews applauding the unprecedented feat.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts